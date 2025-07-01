Partial Verdict Reached in Sean “Diddy” Combs Trial; Stuck on Top Count

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The jury in the closely watched trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs has reached a partial verdict, delivering decisions on four of the five counts against the music mogul. However, deliberations remain deadlocked on the first and most significant charge: racketeering conspiracy. The court has urged jurors to continue their discussions in hopes of reaching a unanimous decision.

As reported by Fox 5 New York, Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. Prosecutors allege that from 2004 to 2024, Combs orchestrated a sprawling racketeering scheme involving crimes such as kidnapping, drug distribution, forced labor, and bribery. The trial, which began in May, has been marked by emotional testimonies from former girlfriends and associates, painting a picture of abuse, coercion, and threats.

On Tuesday, the jury informed the court that they had reached verdicts on counts 2 through 5 but remained at an impasse on the racketeering charge. Defense attorneys, led by Marc Agnifilo, have pushed for continued deliberations rather than accepting a partial verdict. The judge has yet to declare a mistrial on the unresolved count, leaving the case in a state of uncertainty.

The trial has been a dramatic affair, with gripping testimony from ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and “Jane,” who accused Combs of violent behavior and coercion into sexual activities. Ventura described “freak-offs” and threats to release explicit videos, while “Jane” recounted feeling trapped due to financial dependency. Other witnesses, including rapper Kid Cudi and former employees, testified about Combs’ alleged violent outbursts and intimidation tactics.

The defense has worked to discredit the prosecution’s witnesses, pointing out inconsistencies in their accounts and their continued interactions with Combs after the alleged abuse. Notably, the defense did not call any witnesses, and Combs himself chose not to testify.

The jury’s inability to reach a unanimous decision on the racketeering charge raises the possibility of a hung jury, which could lead to a retrial. Under New York law, a unanimous decision is required to avoid a mistrial. If the jury remains deadlocked, the judge may declare a mistrial, leaving prosecutors to decide whether to retry the case.

As deliberations continue, the trial remains a focal point of public and media attention, with many awaiting the final outcome of this high-stakes legal battle. For now, the fate of one of hip-hop’s most iconic figures hangs in the balance.

Partial Verdict Reached in Sean “Diddy” Combs Trial; Stuck on Top Count was originally published on hotspotatl.com