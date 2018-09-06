Nick Cannon shared his gesture toward the homeless on social media as he went to a local Nike store and bought them out of all their socks in order to donate to those in need. Cannon decided to hit up Nike after they revealed Colin Kaepernick as the cover athlete for the 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Nick Cannon Buys All The Nike Socks In Store To Donate To Homeless [Video]
- Body Cam Records Officer Making Inappropriate Remark To Girl
- Cicely Tyson Among Film Academy Honorees
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
4 thoughts on “Nick Cannon Buys All The Nike Socks In Store To Donate To Homeless [Video]”
Annie Mason
Peace,Power,and Love!!!!!!!
Peace, Power and Love!!!
MILLIONS of us will be right behind you Nick! MILLIONS!