Nick Cannon Buys All The Nike Socks In Store To Donate To Homeless [Video]

Nick Cannon shared his gesture toward the homeless on social media as he went to a local Nike store and bought them out of all their socks in order to donate to those in need. Cannon decided to hit up Nike after they revealed Colin Kaepernick as the cover athlete for the 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.

Colin Kaepernick , Just Do It , Nick Cannon , nike

