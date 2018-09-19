CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Mo’Nique Flaunts Shocking 100lb. Weight Loss [Photos Inside]

Leave a comment

View this post on Instagram

BLACK IS EVERYTHING. www.moniqueworldwide.com

A post shared by Mo'nique (@therealmoworldwide) on

 

Mo’Nique, 50, looks radiant in pics she shared online showing off her new fit frame!

The Oscar-winning actress flaunted her new hourglass figure in a tight black number and fans across social media are here for all of the new Mo.

“Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 pounds, so I wanted to let you all know it’s possible and you can do it and we can get there,” she said in an Instagram video on March 29. According to the “Precious” star, she hadn’t dipped below 200 pounds since she was 17, per hollywoodlife.com.

“For me it was with no surgery, no prepackaged foods, not listening to no spokespeople saying, ‘it’s easy, you can do it.’ It was just putting in the work and not giving up on me,” she shared in the video. Mo’Nique later revealed her three fitness mantras: “raw food,” “dancing your pants off,” and “giving yourself a chance to live the best life you can live.”

Mo had once weighed around 300 pounds, according to an interview with Fierce, published in 2014.

Last month, she revealed another milestone — being able to wear a jumpsuit!

“OMU! I am in a JUMPSUIT. Having a PROUD MOMENT. It’s the little things, that are the BIGGEST things. LOVE YALL,” she wrote in an Instagram post, accompanied by a picture of the said jumpsuit.

 

 

 

(Photo Credit: Mo’Nique Instagram)

Celebrity Weight Loss Spokespersons
11 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Mo'Nique , weight loss

One thought on “Mo’Nique Flaunts Shocking 100lb. Weight Loss [Photos Inside]

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close