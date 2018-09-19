Mo’Nique Flaunts Shocking 100lb. Weight Loss [Photos Inside]

Mo’Nique, 50, looks radiant in pics she shared online showing off her new fit frame!

The Oscar-winning actress flaunted her new hourglass figure in a tight black number and fans across social media are here for all of the new Mo.

“Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 pounds, so I wanted to let you all know it’s possible and you can do it and we can get there,” she said in an Instagram video on March 29. According to the “Precious” star, she hadn’t dipped below 200 pounds since she was 17, per hollywoodlife.com.

“For me it was with no surgery, no prepackaged foods, not listening to no spokespeople saying, ‘it’s easy, you can do it.’ It was just putting in the work and not giving up on me,” she shared in the video. Mo’Nique later revealed her three fitness mantras: “raw food,” “dancing your pants off,” and “giving yourself a chance to live the best life you can live.”

Mo had once weighed around 300 pounds, according to an interview with Fierce, published in 2014.

Last month, she revealed another milestone — being able to wear a jumpsuit!

“OMU! I am in a JUMPSUIT. Having a PROUD MOMENT. It’s the little things, that are the BIGGEST things. LOVE YALL,” she wrote in an Instagram post, accompanied by a picture of the said jumpsuit.

(Photo Credit: Mo’Nique Instagram)

