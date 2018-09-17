Kyrie Irving Enrolls At Harvard Business School

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving is one of several star athletes attending this semester’s “Crossover Into Business” course at Harvard Business School, si.com reports.

Boston.com reported Irving is joined in the class by Denver Nuggets power forward Paul Millsap and former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett, among others. NBA forwards Chris Bosh and Caron Butler previously completed the program.

Kyrie Irving is enrolled in a program at Harvard Business School https://t.co/TV2ki33IfZ pic.twitter.com/u7tA9DFv0U — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) September 11, 2018

As noted by Sports Illustrated, Irving and the other participants will each be matched with a pair of Harvard Business School MBA student mentors who will “develop their business acumen and empower them to make better business decisions.”

In June, Boston.com’s Kevin Slane asked the 26-year-old Duke graduate about his interests away from the court.

“I feel like if I had the same amount of time that I was afforded [for basketball] to learn about business and investments, I think I’d probably be in a pretty different place,” he said. “You just gotta learn as best you can on your own time.”

Knee surgery forced Irving to miss the latter part of the 2017-18 season, including the playoffs. He reportedly is the Knicks’ “first, second, third and fourth choice” in free agency next offseason.

