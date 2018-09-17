CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Kyrie Irving Enrolls At Harvard Business School

Leave a comment

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving is one of several star athletes attending this semester’s “Crossover Into Business” course at Harvard Business School, si.com reports.

Boston.com reported Irving is joined in the class by Denver Nuggets power forward Paul Millsap and former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett, among others. NBA forwards Chris Bosh and Caron Butler previously completed the program.

As noted by Sports Illustrated, Irving and the other participants will each be matched with a pair of Harvard Business School MBA student mentors who will “develop their business acumen and empower them to make better business decisions.”

In June, Boston.com’s Kevin Slane asked the 26-year-old Duke graduate about his interests away from the court.

“I feel like if I had the same amount of time that I was afforded [for basketball] to learn about business and investments, I think I’d probably be in a pretty different place,” he said. “You just gotta learn as best you can on your own time.”

Knee surgery forced Irving to miss the latter part of the 2017-18 season, including the playoffs. He reportedly is the Knicks’ “first, second, third and fourth choice” in free agency next offseason.

#ITooAmHarvard
12 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Education , Harvard , Kyrie Irving , NBA

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close