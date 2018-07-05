Chris Bosh has prevailed in a nasty legal fight against his mom and will get to keep possession of her former home, reports The Blast.
Freida Bosh sued her son claiming he reneged on his promise to keep a roof over her head for life. She accused him of having her sign away the deed without her knowledge.
Freida sued to stop Chris from evicting her and sought unspecified damages.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the judge in the case caroled in favor of the NBA star. After hearing arguments from sides, the judge granted Bosh’s motion to dismiss the entire case.
The court order states Freida will take nothing from her complaint and she will have to cover all court costs.
One thought on “Chris Bosh Wins Messy Court Battle Against His Mother Over Texas Home”
He married that non-black Venezuelain groupie trophy ho (Lil Wayne leftovers) and started popping out a basketball team of babies, now his career is over due to health problems. Must be on hard times if you’re having to take a home away from your mother. That’s what he gets for pissing on his black ex-girlfriend mother of his first child.