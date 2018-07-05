Chris Bosh Wins Messy Court Battle Against His Mother Over Texas Home

Chris Bosh has prevailed in a nasty legal fight against his mom and will get to keep possession of her former home, reports The Blast.

Freida Bosh sued her son claiming he reneged on his promise to keep a roof over her head for life. She accused him of having her sign away the deed without her knowledge.

Freida sued to stop Chris from evicting her and sought unspecified damages.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the judge in the case caroled in favor of the NBA star. After hearing arguments from sides, the judge granted Bosh’s motion to dismiss the entire case.

The court order states Freida will take nothing from her complaint and she will have to cover all court costs.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM