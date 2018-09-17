Jasmine Guy On What She Hated About Whitley Gilbert & Problems Being Biracial

Many consider Jasmine Guy as Whitley Gilbert on A Different World, the original “Bad and Boujee.” Her style was polished to perfection and her charming southern accent won over the hearts of millions.

But the actress previously revealed that while she is very grateful for having had the opportunity to star on the series from 1987 – 1993, she began to despise this one thing about her character.

Via People Magazine: “I would never talk the way Whitley talks,” says Guy. “In fact I don’t know why she hasn’t gotten slapped a few times. Believe me, if I knew someone like Whitley, we wouldn’t be going to the movies together.”

According to iloveoldschoolmusic.com, Jasmine also explained to People how being biracial brought a lot of pain as a child and also affected her during the filming of School Daze.

“I remember getting into several fights in grade school because black kids would think I thought I was pretty because I had light skin and long hair,” she says. “They said I always tried to talk properly. But I wasn’t trying to seem better. I just wanted to be me.”

“The [School Daze] role was difficult for me because it brought back ugly memories,” says Guy. “Again I had to face the reality of how the world sometimes views people only on outward appearances. I don’t like being prejudged.”

Guy previously spoke with Essence about the chemistry between Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) on A Different World, who eventually became her on-screen husband.

