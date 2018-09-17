HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s wife wants a Pennsylvania ethics board to investigate the judge who is set to sentence her husband next week on felony sex assault charges.
Camille Cosby is renewing allegations that trial judge Steven O’Neill had a grudge with a key witness in a pretrial hearing. O’Neill sent the case to trial afterward, and Cosby was convicted this spring.
A family spokesman says Camille Cosby will be in Harrisburg to file a complaint Monday with the state Judicial Conduct Board. Defense lawyers have filed a similar motion in Montgomery County Court asking O’Neill to step down. Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison or more at the Sept. 24 sentencing.
The Cosbys say they’ve hired a former FBI agent to investigate the alleged feud between O’Neill and witness Bruce Castor, a former prosecutor who declined to prosecute Cosby a decade earlier.
2 thoughts on “Bill Cosby’s Wife Wants Ethics Board To Investigate Judge”
No question that the prosecution of Cosby was beset by some very smelly prosecutorial behaviors. Cosby did something but he didn’t do “all that.” Kudos to Camille for attempting to call them out. It’s gonna’ be difficult because white men and women generally are brutally vindictive against Black people who do well professionally and financially in this country. They will do anything to destroy any successful Black person if they get a chance. They used to physically lynch Black people. These days they shoot them for any reason or no reason. In Cosby’s case, they’ve used the courts to lynch him. Good luck to Camille. We’re sending up strong, good thoughts.
She needs her head examined. Nobody is to blame for Cosby’s situation except himself. He’s a dog and he’s been a dog from way back. Black whores are no different from whores of any other skin color. Suggesting that Cosby is being vilified because he’s black is an insult to the intelligence of anyone who has been victimized by him and his arrogance. #LockHimUp