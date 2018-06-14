On April 26, Bill Cosby was convicted on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging defendant Andrea Constand before he sexually assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The television icon is facing up to 30 years in jail. Now, his wife of 54 years, Camille Cosby, 74, is reportedly ready to fill for divorce.
RadarOnline.com is reporting Bill Cosby, 80, is living alone in Pennsylvania, where he is on house arrest until his sentencing on September 24. Camille is allegedly living in one of their mansions in Massachusetts with a personal driver, chef and house manager. The site also claims her three adult children live with her and they haven’t seen their father.
She is allegedly being visited by several friends who are helping her decide whether or not to divorce Cosby. In addition, she supposedly sold their private jet. RadarOnline.com reports, Camille “is in the process of dumping his vast vintage car collection — as well as their California real estate holdings.” Allegedly, she is selling the items to prepare for what could be a messy divorce.
Claudia Rosenbaum of BuzzFeed claims Bill Cosby’s publicist said Camille divorcing him is “not true.”
However, there has been nothing from Camille. The last the public heard from her was on May 3 when she wrote a three-page statement defending her husband. She compared his conviction to Emmett Till, the 14-year-old who was lynched in 1955, in a statement which received tons of backlash.
While Cosby has always maintained he never sexually assaulted anyone and it was all consensual, obviously he has admitted to cheating on Camille for years. We will keep you posted as more info surfaces.
Camille Cosby Reportedly Ready To Divorce Bill Cosby was originally published on newsone.com
19 thoughts on “Camille Cosby Reportedly Ready To Divorce Bill Cosby”
This is Sad, i believe she knew #40-50 years.
Black men are to be annihilated by there action against white women if you had any contact with them they are always the victim but put themselves in a situation of being a victim.
She cannot run from or divorce herself. Christ is the answer for true change and repentance of how she contributes to the madness of her husband.
The family will look out for Bill.
Camille sell what’s needed. Don’t let those money hungry white sluts try and drain you dry with civil suits.
How sweet it is!
People treat you the way you allow them to! She sat back for decades while he cheated being an doormat. She’s weak with little to no self worth.
She’s getting ready to get paid
What do you have an why are you interested in there affairs
She smart and beautiful and rich. So you can just sit on that broke ass and look stupid.
We have a patent on Shiggidy. Nobody does it like us
There is no we coon! You stand alone sambo
I think Carmela should divorce him, that way she’ll be able to keep the majority of their money and keep them Greedy heifers from getting the money when they try to file a civil lawsuit 👍🏾
Cowboy we ALL HAVE OUR Faults and we will have to account for them. So why when someone who has a great standing in life make a mistake we want to put a knife in them. One day we will feel what he is. If not yet just keep living. Cowboy that
Another sister julted for the allure of white women
Oh now she want to leave? What about her Emmett Till comparisons claiming her husband was being lynched? Come on Camille you’re not just now seeing the light all these women, the law suits over the years and you had no clue he was guilty until his guilty verdict. It’s funny how she stuck by him until he was found guilty, now she’s ready to run. I agree she’s just as guilty, she’s an enabler for being his cheerleader over the decades.
I agree.
She ALWAYS knew he cheated !! Now its time to hide the money !!
Oh no, Mrs. Cosby–you don’t kick a dawg when it is already down!!!!!!
There is no way that such an educated woman as Camille Cosby had no idea what her
deviate husband was up to.
She is just as guilty as he is.
If Camille does divorce Mr. Cosby, she may have to stand in a long line to get paid some ALIMONY.
SInce his conviction, watch and see all of the leeches come out of the woodwork who will
be filing lawsuits against him for incidents that occurred decades ago.
Divorce may be the smartest move for Camille at this point, in fact she probably should have done it when all this stuff started happening. Whatever you want to say about Bill’s cheating ways and Camille’s knowledge of it, they are both shrewd business people. They always worked together as a team with regard to finances. So at their ages, Camille could separate a great deal of their fortune with a divorce and possibly shield it from the leaches that will be coming out of the woodwork. She and her kids will still have a comfortable life, and inheritances, and Bill if he doesn’t go to prison, will still have a pretty good life as well, and will want for nothing. I’m sure Camille and the children will take care of him.
Yes. This a complete money move. I’m sure they’re gifting items to children and charity to protect it from the coming civil suits.
I agree.