Roland Martin Talks About The Importance Of The Lt. Governor

Originals
| 09.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s election season and tomorrow is the primary election in New York state.

Roland Martin talks to Jumaane Williams who is running for Lt. Governor. Williams says that the role of Lt. Governor is often overlooked, but it is an important position. The Lt. Gov presides over the senate and has a lot to do with what happens in your state.

Williams says that over 35% of voters are undecided, which is a huge deal because he’s running against an incumbent.

Williams was running under the radar for a while, but was endorsed by Bernie Sanders which has gained him more attention. He and Cynthia Nixon are not running on a ticket together as of now but both have shown support to the other.

Williams believes that he will win and says he is looking forward to working with whoever the future Governor.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Cynthia Nixon , Jumaane Williams , Roland Martin

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close