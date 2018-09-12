Bow Wow Reveals Former Drug Addiction Almost Killed Him

Perhaps inspired by the recent death of rapper Mac Miller, another rapper – Bow Wow – is telling the world about his addiction demons.

He took to Twitter to warn his fans to “kick that s–t!” and “be the best you” after revealing that he’s struggled with addiction during his UCP tour with Chris Brown and while working on his Face Off album with Omarion.

“To the youth- Stop with these dumb ass drugs,” Bow Wow tweeted. I’mm going to let something out. When me and Omarion worked on FACE OFF album. I was high off lean every day! When y’all saw me on BET going off on Torae I was high off lean. My attitude everything changed.”

To the youth- Stop with these dumb ass drugs. Im going to let something out. When me and omarion worked on FACE OFF album. I was high off lean everyday! When yall saw me on BET going off on torae i was high off lean. My attitude everything changed. My fans started to… — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 10, 2018

Turn on me my family too. I never promoted lean in my songs. The whole time i was on the UCP tour with chris I WAS SIPPING 4’s atleast 7 times a day. I was addicted until our show in Cincinnati.. i came off stg and passed out woke up in the hospital i was having withdraws — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 10, 2018

I never felt a pain like that ever. It was summer but i was walking round with 3 hoodies on because i was so cold. I missed the chicago show of that tour baltimore show BECAUSE I WAS FUCKING HIGH AND SICK!!!! that shit is not cool and i was doing it to be cool! — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 10, 2018

Bow Wow urged fans to “break the cycle,” adding, “DRUG-FREE IS THE WAY TO BE! Smarten up tighten up out here. We cant lose no more of you. Not one! I love all y’all.”

Never be the same and it hasnt been. DRUG FREE IS THE WAY TO BE! smarten up tighten up out here. We cant lose no more of you. Not one! I love all yall. The young artist all the kids around the world.. dont follow a trend. Break the cycle. PEACE — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 10, 2018

Go back and watch the face off show BET gave us! Look how dumb i looked. My ranting i was angry every day. They try to protect the truth by saying i was dehydrated… nawww bro. I WAS HIGH OFF PROMETHAZINE CODEINE! Actavis. SAY NO TO THESE DRUGS — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 10, 2018

The news of Bow Wow’s addiction comes in the wake of rapper Mac Miller’s tragic death from an alleged drug overdose. Various musicians shared their condolences, including fellow rapper J. Cole, who called on fans to reach out if they ever needed someone to listen.

“This is a message for anybody in this game that’s going through something,” Cole tweeted. “If you don’t feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need an ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me.”

