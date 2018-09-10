Top Of The Morning: Tom Has Learned Something New

Last Friday Tom was in Memphis for the Southern Heritage Classic and it was fun! The game ended up being canceled for the first time in history due to bad weather. But Tom learned a few things about hair. Ladies, you know how the rain can ruin your hair and if you have a weave with leave out it can be a mess. Thanks to the rain, Tom learned all about leave out and he’s fascinated.
