Huggy Lowdown: ‘Brett Kavanaugh You Are The Bama For Life’

Originals
| 09.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The title of Bama Of The Week has been updated to “Bama For Life” for this weeks winner. Brett Kavanaugh has been full of foolishness, he tried to convince people that he grew up in a rough neighborhood. He actually grew up in Bethesda, Maryland, the exact opposite of a rough neighborhood. Huggy says even the garbage men wear nice shoes in that neighborhood.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Bama of the Week , Brett Kavanaugh , Huggy Lowdown

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close