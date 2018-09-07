Huggy Lowdown: ‘Brett Kavanaugh You Are The Bama For Life’

The title of Bama Of The Week has been updated to “Bama For Life” for this weeks winner. Brett Kavanaugh has been full of foolishness, he tried to convince people that he grew up in a rough neighborhood. He actually grew up in Bethesda, Maryland, the exact opposite of a rough neighborhood. Huggy says even the garbage men wear nice shoes in that neighborhood.
