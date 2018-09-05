CLOSE
WarnerMedia Implements A Company-Wide Inclusion Policy

(PR Photos)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six months after Frances McDormand introduced the world to the concept of an inclusion rider in her Oscars speech, Warner Bros. and its sister companies are announcing a company-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion.

WarnerMedia says Wednesday that it is pledging to make sure that diverse actors and crews are considered for film and television projects at all stages of the production process going forward. WarnerMedia companies include Warner Bros., HBO and Turner.

The first production to fall under the policy will be the Michael B. Jordan film Just Mercy, which begins shooting this week. Jordan was an early advocate of the idea of inclusion riders at his production company and helped craft the framework for WarnerMedia.

WarnerMedia also says it will issue an annual report on its progress.

Diversity , hollywood , Michael B. Jordan , WarnerMedia

