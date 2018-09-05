Morning Minute: Trump Supporters Are Running Out Of Things To Wear!

Originals
| 09.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

This week the Trump Supporters closets are taking a big hit! Their two favorite things are “racial hatred and guns,” first Nike signed Colin Kaepernick and now Levi’s is supporting gun control. They started the week by burning their Nike’s and now they have to burn their Levi’s. What are these people going to wear, all they have left is shirts!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Chris Paul , Colin Kaeperick , Levis , Morning Minute , nike , Trump supporters

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close