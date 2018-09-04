CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Offset Gets Baby Kulture Tattooed On His Face [Photos]

Leave a comment

 

Over the weekend, Migos rapper Offset debuted a new tattoo of his daughter Kulture’s name on his left cheek.

According to TMZ, the names of his other children are also tattooed on his body. His youngest son’s name is inked on his other cheek while his oldest son’s name is tattooed on his shoulder.

“Shout out to @Offsetryn for trusting me with his daughter’s name and the rest of the space on them sideburns,” said Bricks Tattoos of the work they did and thanked the rapper on Instagram for the opportunity.

Offset and Cardi B have yet to share images of their daughter with fans. So far, the Bodak Yellow rapper has only shared images of baby Kulture’s hands and feet.

15 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed So Far In 2018
17 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

cardi b , Kulture , Migos , offset

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close