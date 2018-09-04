Offset Gets Baby Kulture Tattooed On His Face [Photos]

Over the weekend, Migos rapper Offset debuted a new tattoo of his daughter Kulture’s name on his left cheek.

According to TMZ, the names of his other children are also tattooed on his body. His youngest son’s name is inked on his other cheek while his oldest son’s name is tattooed on his shoulder.

“Shout out to @Offsetryn for trusting me with his daughter’s name and the rest of the space on them sideburns,” said Bricks Tattoos of the work they did and thanked the rapper on Instagram for the opportunity.

Offset and Cardi B have yet to share images of their daughter with fans. So far, the Bodak Yellow rapper has only shared images of baby Kulture’s hands and feet.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM