Cardi B Apologizes To Bernice King Over ‘Real Civil Rights Housewives’ Skit

Can’t say we didn’t see this one coming. We’re talking about the reaction Dr. Bernice King is having to Cardi B‘s portrayal of Coretta Scott King in a skit from Wild ‘N Out star Rip Michaels’ new show, Off the Rip.
Micheals says no harm was meant and that Cardi B shouldn’t take the brunt of the blame.
Dr. Bernice King — the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King — has responded to Cardi’s portrayal of her mother, calling it “repulsive” and “false” … and very, very badly timed as today (08-28-18) is the 55th anniversary of MLK’s March on Washington where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
Bernice says Cardi is using a platform that her parents made possible in an atrocious way. She wants to talk to Cardi face-to-face. And it appears that’s going to happen because Cardi has reached out to Bernice, according to King.
Cardi stepped into the role of Martin Luther King Jr.’s late wife for a skit called “Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement.” Yes, she went there … spilling tea with Rosa Parks and the wives of Malcolm X and Jesse Jackson. There’s also a jaw-dropping “Iggy Azalea” sighting.
You gotta watch, but fair warning … there are multiple references to MLK’s infamous infidelities, and even the trip to Memphis, where he was assassinated.
The sketch is part of “Wild ‘N Out” star Rip Michaels’ new show, “Off the Rip.” As we told you, it also features Cardi delivering “Ho Etiquette” jokes that some call racist.
Martin Luther King III weighed in as well:
