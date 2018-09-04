Mike Colter (‘Luke Cage’) Apologizes For Joke About Ariana Grande Being Groped

Here we are on Monday, Labor Day, and Ariana Grande is still making news. In this case, we have the star of Netflix’s Luke Cage star, Mike Colter, saying he sorry for a tweet he posted about Miss Grande seemingly getting groped at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

Grande, as the whole world knows by now, performed Aretha’s classic (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman after which Bishop Charles H. Ellis III put his arm around her, resting his hand against the right side of her chest, right under her breast.

“Now THIS is how you shoot your shot! Zero F***!” Colter wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. He was responding to a message originally posted by comedian Trevor Noah that had drawn attention to the placement of Ellis’ hand.