Mike Colter (‘Luke Cage’) Apologizes For Joke About Ariana Grande Being Groped

Here we are on Monday, Labor Day, and Ariana Grande is still making news. In this case, we have the star of Netflix’s Luke Cage star, Mike Colter, saying he sorry for a tweet he posted about Miss Grande seemingly getting groped at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.
Grande, as the whole world knows by now, performed Aretha’s classic (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman after which Bishop Charles H. Ellis III put his arm around her, resting his hand against the right side of her chest, right under her breast.
“Now THIS is how you shoot your shot! Zero F***!” Colter wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. He was responding to a message originally posted by comedian Trevor Noah that had drawn attention to the placement of Ellis’ hand.
Colter has since released a statement in apology:
“Hello all. I apologize about my tweet earlier. In no way do I condone any such behavior. It was intended to point out the absurdity of the act itself. Complete and biting sarcasm. I realized quickly that it was not taken as such.”
So far, Grande has yet to comment on the situation. Ellis, in the meantime, as we reported earlier, has issued his own apology.
“Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize.”
He added:
“I hug all the female artists and the male artists. Everybody that was up, I shook their hands and hugged them. That’s what we are all about in the church. We are all about love.”
