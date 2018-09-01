The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Now that is what you call a homegoing. Aretha Franklin‘s funeral was yesterday at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple and for over 8 hours, the service took over the country. From television to social media, no matter who you were, you had to take a minute to sit down and take in the Queen of Soul’s final bow.

The funeral included former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Louis Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Hillary Clinton, Clark Sisters, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan and more.

There were several classic moments that let you Aretha Franklin truly, and unapologetically, never forgot her roots.

Check out the Blackest moments from Aretha’s funeral below:

