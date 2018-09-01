The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Posted September 1, 2018

Now that is what you call a homegoing. Aretha Franklin‘s funeral was yesterday at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple and for over 8 hours, the service took over the country. From television to social media, no matter who you were, you had to take a minute to sit down and take in the Queen of Soul’s final bow.

The funeral included former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Louis Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Hillary Clinton, Clark SistersAriana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan and more.

There were several classic moments that let you Aretha Franklin truly, and unapologetically, never forgot her roots.

Check out the Blackest moments from Aretha’s funeral below:

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral was originally published on newsone.com

1. Rev. Sharpton Reminding Trump Aretha Franklin Never ‘Worked’ For Him

2. Fantasia’s Vocals

3. And Jennifer Hudson’s!

4. Aretha Managing To Get Farrakhan, Sharpton, Jackson, and Clinton on Stage Together

5. Twinkie Clark Belting It Out

6. Michael Eric Dyson Breaking Down How Aretha Was Black Without Apologies

7. White People Freaked Out By Farrakhan At Aretha’s Funeral

8. Cicely Tyson’s Hat And The Epic Speech

9. Stevie Wonder Closing Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

10. Today’s Front Page Of Detroit Free Press

Related Galleries
Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo
#BodyGoals: 20 Times Ashanti Sent Us Running To The Gym
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram
Thousands Of Fans Pay Their Respects To Aretha Franklin In Detroit
21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki Minaj’s New Hairstylist Arrogant Tae
Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin’s Casket Arrives For Public Viewing
Close