Cheryl Harris From Allstate Highlights ‘Stories Of Strength’

Allstate is the sponsor of this years Tom Joyner Family Reunion. This year Allstate decided to highlight people in the community that are doing “extraordinary things” through the “Allstate Stories Of Strength.”

This morning Cheryl Harris, who Tom calls “FAMU Cheryl” celebrated Tamika “sunshine” Winfrey on the Sky Show stage. She earned the nickname “sunshine” while undergoing chemo therapy. “It takes a very special person” to be able to smile during that time, said Harris. While in treatment, Winfrey also “found the energy, the strength” to mentor youth going off to college.

Harris calls Winfrey her “shero” and thanks her for her generosity adding, “when you give the gift of your time it becomes contagious and then it becomes infectious.”

