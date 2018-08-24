Cheryl Harris Says Allstate Is Going To ‘Turn Up’ At Family Reunion

The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion is a week away. Who’s ready to party? Allstate is! Senior VP of sourcing & procuring solutions, Cheryl Harris can’t wait to meet the family. The fun kicks off next Thursday at the Backyard Party and will continue all weekend. If you don’t have your tickets yet there’s still time, click here to purchase now. You won’t want to miss Maze ft. Frankie Beverly, BBD, Ricky Smiley or Erica Campbell! We’ll see you there!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: