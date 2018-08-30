Rob Wilson Talks About The Importance Of Leaving A Will

08.30.18
People have been buzzing since news broke that Aretha Franklin left her $80 million estate without a will. Financial expert, Rob Wilson says she’s not the only one, Prince, James Brown, Tupac, and Martin Luther King, didn’t leave wills either.

Financial expert Rob Wilson says the main reasons people don’t leave a will is “procrastination” or they “just don’t want to talk about it.” Also because they just don’t understand and, “it’s easier to just not do it then to face something that you’re not familiar with.”

Kym asks if it’s possible for someone to destroy your will and then say that you don’t have one. Wilson says it is possible, that’s why it’s so important to have it notarized and “make sure your doctor and attorney have a copy.”

There are even more things you can put in place that Wilson discusses in a free ebook on estate planning called Control Your Legacy. You can download it at http://www.robwilson.tv/legacy

