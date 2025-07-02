Sean “Diddy” Combs faces up to 20 years in prison after a Manhattan jury convicted him of two transportation-for-prostitution counts. Each count carries a maximum of 10 years. He beat racketeering and sex trafficking charges, which could have meant life behind bars.

Legal experts expect the judge to deliver a more moderate sentence. Many believe Combs may receive time served, since he has stayed behind bars since September 2024. Defense lawyers will likely request immediate bail pending sentencing.

Combs’ public demeanor shifted dramatically in court. He sighed in relief at acquittals on the more serious charges. But when he faced convictions, his supporters watched tensely. Prosecutors already stressed they will seek “significant incarceration” given the seriousness of the crimes.

Sentencing remains pending. The judge must weigh Combs’ lack of prior criminal convictions, the allegations’ severity, and the six-week trial’s emotional testimony. Despite the maximum, observers say he might avoid years in prison.

Diddy Verdict: Not Guilty On 3 Counts; Guilty On 2

Suge Knight Addresses Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial: “Tell The Real Truth, And Bring Everybody Accountable”

50 Cent Claims He Will Talk To Donald Trump About Potentially Pardoning Diddy, X Applauds His Commitment To Being A Hater

How Much Jail Time Could Diddy Face Behind Bars? was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com