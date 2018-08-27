98-year-old Luther Yonger is making headlines for his touching story of love that has captured the hearts of everyone who reads about his journey.
“You see, I’m not humped over like those guys out here – the old guys,” said Yonger, who walks 6 miles a day to visit his sick wife in the hospital.
“My upbringing; when you see somebody elderly, when you see somebody struggling when it’s raining… I had to pick him up and I couldn’t be one of the ones who would just drive by,” said Dan Bookhard, who spotted Luther walking along 1-390 and offered him a ride.
Yonger, a Korean War vet, is said to walk everywhere, according to his family.
“My dad’s always walked. He says he does it to stay alive,” says Luthta Yonger. And when it comes to the long trek to see his wife, she added: “He still says, ‘nope I have to get out there to my wife. I have to go.’”
According to multiple reports, his wife of more than 50 years, Waverlee, is paralyzed and has suffered from brain cancer since 2009.
While reminiscing on the good times they shared, Yonger said, “She’s the best cup of tea I ever had. She would come in and kiss me and say baby and feed me in the bed and this is what I need right here.”
One thought on “98-Year-Old Army Vet Walks 12 Miles To See Hospitalized Wife”
Why does this man have to walk that far? Doesn’t anyone in his family own a car?