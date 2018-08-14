Fashion, Hair & Beauty
Beyonce Shares Glimpse Of Her Children, Playful Side In BTS Vogue Video

We’re not sure about you but this behind the scenes video from Beyonce’s historic Vogue shoot has us loving her even more.

The short video shows a variety of looks from the shoot that has us in awe of the details. It also gives us a glimpse of the softer, sillier side of the mega star who can be seen dancing, laughing and kissing one of her twins.

