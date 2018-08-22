Top Of The Morning: The Queen Didn’t Leave A Will?!

In the aftermath of Aretha Franklin’s death, there is a lot that still needs to be worked out. It has been reported that the Queen didn’t leave a will. Tom says that she was so in control of her business and so organized that it’s hard to believe that she didn’t leave a will. This sparked an important conversation about when and how you should prepare a will.
