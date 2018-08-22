Top Of The Morning: The Queen Didn’t Leave A Will?!

Originals
| 08.22.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In the aftermath of Aretha Franklin’s death, there is a lot that still needs to be worked out. It has been reported that the Queen didn’t leave a will. Tom says that she was so in control of her business and so organized that it’s hard to believe that she didn’t leave a will. This sparked an important conversation about when and how you should prepare a will.

Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown
8 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Aretha Franklin , Death , Will

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close