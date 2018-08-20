You Could Win A Trip To The Bahamas At The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion

| 08.20.18
We’re getting close to the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion and we can’t wait! Among the many activities will be the Party in Da Backyard, hosted by The Islands of the Bahamas.

Director of Sales, Betty Bethel-Moss, says it will be a Junkanoo style party complete with costumes, cowbells and whistles. The party will be held on Saturday September 1, at the Gaylord palms.

They will also be giving away cruises from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama on their cruise line. This is a party that you won’t want to miss!

Packages and tickets are still available for purchase.

