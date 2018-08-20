‘Stinky And The Queen’ : Tom Talks To Aretha Franklin’s Ex-Husband Glynn Turman

Aretha Franklin and Glynn Turman were married from 1978-1984. The pair met at a concert when a young man walked up to him and said, “Glynn Turman, my mother just loves you,” when he found out who the boys mother was, of course he had to meet her.

Turman remembers the moment that they met, in her dressing room and the scene that he describes sounds like something out of a movie. He recalls the queen wearing a white dress with pearl details standing in front of the mirror. When he walked in “she was looking at me in the mirror and I was looking at her.” According to Turman they both let out a little scream.

Franklin took acting classes from him in L.A., and of course showed up to her first day of class in a fur coat! And from there they really hit it off, not too long after they were married.

Aretha had a nickname for everyone and she called Turman, “stinky.”

Now wouldn’t that be a great movie title, The Queen And Stinky.

