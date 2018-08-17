Huggy Lowdown Announces The ‘Bama For Life!”

08.17.18
This weeks contenders are Omorosa, aka “Imarecorder, for obvious reasons. And of course Donald Trump, because he’s Donald Trump. This week, Fox News y’all are the “Bama For Life! For Life!” Fox used a photo of Patti Labelle while honoring Aretha Franklin. How do you not know the difference? “We know what the Fox y’all doing! #WeAllLookAlike?”

