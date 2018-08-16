The world has been honoring the iconic legacy of Aretha Franklin, but leave it to Fox News to screw it up.
The Queen of Soul died at the age of 76 on Thursday morning after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. Every network on the planet has been covering her death, but Fox News posted a photo of Patti LaBelle instead. See the photo below with Patti LaBelle in the corner:
Even if Fox doesn’t have a Black or brown person working at their propaganda network, which is likely, Aretha was easily the most recognizable person in the world, on Thursday at least. She sang for at the inaugurations for presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. President George W. Bush gave her the Medal of Freedom in 2005.
Fox did issue an apology.
“We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends,” a statement said. “Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.”
Click here for the photo of Patti LaBelle to see Aretha is nowhere in the photo.
Twitter, of course, was outraged.
Fox News Thinks Patti LaBelle Is Aretha Franklin was originally published on newsone.com
2 thoughts on “Fox News Thinks Patti LaBelle Is Aretha Franklin”
Racists
Leave it to those clowns to muck shit up. Sad and pathetic.