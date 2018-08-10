And The ‘Co-Bamas’ Of The Week Are…

Pastor John Gray and Darell Scott, you are the bamas of the week! That’s right, we have Co-bamas! After meeting with Donald Trump, Gray decided to compare it to “meeting with Jesus.” Really? How in the world is Trump anything like Jesus? And Scott is guilty because he met with Trump too, and because Huggy said so.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Trump Says Protesting NFL Players Should ‘Be Cool!’
- Toya Wright Reveals She Is Dealing with Postpartum Alopecia
- College Basketball Coach Turns Himself In After Punch Kills Man Looking For Uber
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: