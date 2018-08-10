And The ‘Co-Bamas’ Of The Week Are…

Originals
| 08.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Pastor John Gray and Darell Scott,  you are the bamas of the week! That’s right, we have Co-bamas! After meeting with Donald Trump, Gray decided to compare it to “meeting with Jesus.” Really? How in the world is Trump anything like Jesus? And Scott is guilty because he met with Trump too, and because Huggy said so.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Bama of the Week , black pastors for Trump , Huggy Lowdown

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close