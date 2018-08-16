‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: Season 3, Episode 12: ‘Bonds We Can’t Break’

We are winding down on Queen Sugar Season 3 as next week’s 90-minute episode is the last of the season. But of course, we can look forward to Season 4, already announced, not that it seemed like it was in question. As I’ve communicated this season has been a little rocky but in the last few episodes it has hit a stride. Episode 12, “The Horizon Leans Forward” finds the Bordelons at several crossroads.

Aunt Violet’s pie business is thriving, but she does have lupus and if you know anything about the disorder, symptoms can lessen and then flare up. Aunt Vi (Tina LIfford) is in the kitchen when she has a spell and almost collapses. Thankfully it’s nothing that can’t be managed, but she has to tell everyone at this point.

While there are times Queen Sugar moves along a little slower than you’d like, there are also the moments of stillness that make the show what it is. These moments are played very effectively in this episode when Hollywood (Omar Dorsey) bathes Aunt Vi, not so much because she’s weakened but because she needs his comfort. Man oh man, where is a real-life Hollywood for all of us?

Another scene that is carefully considered this episode is what happens when Darla (Bianca Lawson) tries to show Blue (Ethan Hutchinson) how to ride a bike. She’s cautious as any mother would be (I found it amusing the bike helmet and pads Blue had on; raise your hand if you had none of the above when you learned how to ride a bike) but Blue gives up quickly in frustration.

When Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla partner up to teach him, Ralph Angel gives him more headway and Blue responds, triumphantly riding on his own. If that wasn’t the most nuanced way to express how men and women approach parenting differently, I haven’t seen it.

And surprise, surprise, that unity and the fact that Darla is dropping the custody suit has brought the both of them to the realization that its only by working together that they can effectively co-parent. And well, we shall see, but it looks like after all this drama, the chemistry that has been simmering between them even when they were estranged is still there. I root for these two, although Aunt Vi still ain’t having it. Kudos to Bianca Lawson and Kofi Siriboe for their work this season, although I still hate Darla’s new hair.

As for Micah (Nicholas Ashe) he’s finally realized that in the plantation fire scenario, he’s protected by the privilege of wealth. Even if he were to have to face charges, he’d never do a day of jail time. Not so for Ant (Myles Truitt) facing six months, with all his friends who were there falling back. No one else is going to admit involvement. So much for activist solidarity. But at least Micah goes to see him, against his mother’s orders.

Charley is simultaneously juggling the revelation that she should Queen Sugar to the Landrys, while at the same time trying to keep the jail from being built in St. Josephine. Charley is always called upon to do the heavy lifting but fortunately, she can. But still, can anyone else ever ease the weight for her? Maybe the new doctor, who doesn’t mind showing up to help bake when Vi’s forced to rest. But as for the jail, despite Charley’s eloquent reasoning at the parish meeting, that jail is being built. Even Prosper is giving up, telling his daughter to come get him. Damn, Prosper, that easily?

Sugar babies, what did you think of this week’s episode?

