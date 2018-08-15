Algee Smith Is Excited To Perform At The Family Reunion

Algee Smith performed New Edition hits when he played Ralph Tresvant in The New Edition Movie, and he’ll be performing his own music for you at the Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

Smith was 9-years-old when he recorded his first song, it was a rap and, “man my voice was so high,” he laughed. He has since grown up and has a single called, Go Bae, out now. His up coming album ATLA is set to release soon.

You can catch him at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion on the Family Expo Stage on Friday August 31.

Hear his single below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM