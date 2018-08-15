Algee Smith Is Excited To Perform At The Family Reunion

Originals
| 08.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Algee Smith performed New Edition hits when he played Ralph Tresvant in The New Edition Movie, and he’ll be performing his own music for you at the Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

Smith was 9-years-old when he recorded his first song, it was a rap and, “man my voice was so high,” he laughed. He has since grown up and has a single called, Go Bae, out now. His up coming album ATLA is set to release soon.

You can catch him at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion on the Family Expo Stage on Friday August 31.

Hear his single below:

‘The New Edition Story’ TV Series Screening
12 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Algee Sith , new edition movie , TJMS , Tom Joyner Family Reunion

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close