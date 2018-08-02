Mike Bivins & Ronnie Devoe: ‘We Are New Edition Forever’

08.02.18
There have been rumors that New Edition is no longer New Edition, due to Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant dropping out of the group.

Mike Bivins and Ronnie Devoe explain that there was no name change, “we are New Edition for life.”

After the New Edition movie Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike, agreed that they wanted to mash all of their hits and tour together as RBRM; but New Edition is not over. Bell Biv Devoe will be performing at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion on September 1.

