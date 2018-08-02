Mike Bivins & Ronnie Devoe: ‘We Are New Edition Forever’

There have been rumors that New Edition is no longer New Edition, due to Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant dropping out of the group.
Mike Bivins and Ronnie Devoe explain that there was no name change, “we are New Edition for life.”
After the New Edition movie Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike, agreed that they wanted to mash all of their hits and tour together as RBRM; but New Edition is not over. Bell Biv Devoe will be performing at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion on September 1.
New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage
55 photos Launch gallery
New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage
1. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 1 of 55
2. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 2 of 55
3. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 3 of 55
4. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 4 of 55
5. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 5 of 55
6. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 6 of 55
7. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 7 of 55
8. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 8 of 55
9. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 9 of 55
10. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 10 of 55
11. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 11 of 55
12. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 12 of 55
13. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 13 of 55
14. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 14 of 55
15. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 15 of 55
16. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 16 of 55
17. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 17 of 55
18. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 18 of 55
19. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 19 of 55
20. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 20 of 55
21. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 21 of 55
22. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 22 of 55
23. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 23 of 55
24. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 24 of 55
25. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 25 of 55
26. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 26 of 55
27. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 27 of 55
28. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 28 of 55
29. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 29 of 55
30. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 30 of 55
31. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 31 of 55
32. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 32 of 55
33. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 33 of 55
34. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 34 of 55
35. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 35 of 55
36. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 36 of 55
37. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 37 of 55
38. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 38 of 55
39. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 39 of 55
40. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 40 of 55
41. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 41 of 55
42. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 42 of 55
43. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 43 of 55
44. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 44 of 55
45. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 45 of 55
46. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 46 of 55
47. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 47 of 55
48. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 48 of 55
49. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 49 of 55
50. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 50 of 55
51. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 51 of 55
52. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 52 of 55
53. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 53 of 55
54. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 54 of 55
55. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic VoyageSource:Rance Elgin 55 of 55
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Lawyer: Man Killed By Cop Shot Intruder To Protect Grandson
- ‘Detroit Black Doll Show’: Largest Of Its Kind Scheduled For Nov. 10
- Safeway Accuses Black Mother Of Stealing; Calls Cops For Giving Food To Homeless Man
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM