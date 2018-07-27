CLOSE
Cardi B Pulls Out Of Tour With Bruno Mars

Cardi B has pulled out of her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars. The new mom announced on Instagram that she is not “physically and mentally” ready to tour yet and has decided to take more time to recover.

The rapper and husband Offset recently welcomed a daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11.

Mars also sent a message via social media, writing, “Most important thing is you and your family’s health. You are absolutely doing the right thing. … We love you Cardi and will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor.”

The tour was set to kick off September 7, so far there has been no word on who will replace Cardi.

