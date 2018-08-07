Ciara Tells Slim Thug To ‘Level Up’ After He Slams Her ‘Sham’ Marriage To Russell Wilson

Former rapper Slim Thug told radio station 97.9 the Box that he believes Ciara and Russell Wilson’s romance is nothing more than a clever, money-making PR stunt.

“Do a woman who used to talk to Future really want a Russell Wilson?” he asked Thursday during the interview in his hometown of Houston. “I don’t believe it. I think it’s all for financial stability.”

Fans have been anxiously awaiting for Ciara to #clapback… and she delivered via two highly suggestive but classy Instagram posts highlighting her growth as a “hugh man.”

“Let’s Not Make Things Complicated, When They Don’t Need To Be #LevelUp,” she wrote in the first post.

She followed up with a second post, writing: “Cool is in the eye of the beholder. What are some qualities you see as COOL? #LevelUp”

Slim Thug had to field through a slew of negative responses online following his ignorant comments about Ciara and Russell’s marriage. He then weighed in on the issue one more, saying his initial comments were taken out of context.

He apologized and explained that he wasn’t necessarily calling Wilson “lame and corny,” but was making an argument for “good guy [swag] vs. bad guy swag.”

Adding: ”I believe if you like street dudes, you like street dudes. I think a woman would do that for financial stability and for the better of her kids or a [more] solid life, but I don’t think that’s initially, in her heart, who she really wants to be with. I could be wrong; I’m a rapper.”

