Aretha Franklin Is ‘Alert’ And Resting At Home, Family Member Says

A relative of Aretha Franklin has reported that she is home and alert, reports Fox.

Franklin’s nephew, Tim Franklin, confirmed the 76-year-old star’s status to People following an anonymous source on Sunday revealing that the soul singer’s family was “asking for prayers and privacy.”

“She’s alert, laughing, teasing, able to recognize people,” Tim Franklin said. “Family is there with her. She’s home.”

“She’s watching TV, so god forbid she sees all of this ‘Aretha’s dead,’ so I don’t want to dampen her spirits on that.” Says Tim.

A friend also confirmed to the magazine that the 18-time Grammy winner has “been ill for a long time” and that loved ones have reportedly been warned that, “death is imminent.”

The family is reportedly hopeful that Franklin’s health will turn around for the good. Tim says the family is “trying to keep her spirits up and go from there.”

