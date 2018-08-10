Idris Elba Joins Indie Film ‘Ghetto Cowboy’; Reportedly In Official Running For James Bond

Idris Elba will definitely play an estranged father in North Philly, and is now seriously being considered to take over as Agent 007 in the James Bond franchise, according to new reports.

First, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Elba will star in and produce the indie film Ghetto Cowboy. The film follows 15-year-old Cole, who is forced to live with his estranged father, Harp (Elba), in north Philadelphia where, despite the surrounding poverty and violence, he discovers the redemptive world of urban horseback riding.

The movie is based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Greg Neri. Dan Walser and Ricky Staub wrote the screenplay, with Staub set to make his directorial debut on the project.

Elba will produce under his Green Door Pictures banner, along with Jeff Waxman, Jen Madeloff, Sam Mercer, Tegan Jones and Dan Walser.

As for Bond, James Bond… rumors of Elba replacing Daniel Craig creeps back into the rumor mill this week after word that franchise producer Barbara Broccoli said that Elba is indeed under consideration.

According to the UK’s Daily Star, the news comes from Equalizer 2 director Antoine Fuqua, who has nothing to do with the Bond franchise, but said he recently had a conversation with Broccoli. Apparently, she indicated that it’s time for the spy to be played by an actor of color, and Elba, 45, is at the top of her list.

Broccoli or MGM has yet to confirm or deny this report.

Fuqua went on to ponder the thought of Elba’s physical ability to tackle the role.

“Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that,” he said.

