Idris Elba’s Fiancee Sabrina Dhowre Slays In White Bikini

Actor and British heartthrob Idris Elba and his gorgeous fiancee Sabrina Dhowre have been spotted at all of Hollywood’s high society events looking fab and so in love. From the Royal Wedding to red carpet appearance, the couple has quickly become America’s new #BlackLoveGoals.
While the pair travels a lot together, their latest stint to the Spanish party island of Ibiza has everyone talking.
The pair was spotted boo’d up on the beach, and Dhowre’s curve-hugging white one-piece showed off all her beautiful curves. In an age of social media editing and photo-shopping, seeing a Black woman in her natural glory is so refreshing and rare.
Idris is clearly loving every inch of his woman!
Favorite Celebrity Imports
1. Amethyst Amelia Kelly, better known by her stage name Iggy Azalea, is an Australian recording artist from Mullumbimby, New South Wales.Source:Instagam 1 of 22
2. Rita Sahatçiu Ora is a British singer, songwriter and actress. Her debut studio album, Ora, debuted at number one in the United Kingdom.Source:Instagram 2 of 22
3. Sam Smith was born in London, England and an alumnus of Youth Music Theatre UK and starred in their 2007 production of "Oh! Carol".3 of 22
4. Boris Kodjoe is an Austrian-born German actor and former fashion model who works primarily in the States. YAY! (PR)4 of 22
5. Singer & Actor Rihanna was born in a parish in Barbados called St. Michael. (Photos: PR)5 of 22
6. Actor Idris Elba was born in England has found fame on both sides of the pond. (Photos: PR)6 of 22
7. Singer Melanie Fiona is from Toronto, Canada.7 of 22
8. Actor turned rapper, Aubrey Drake Graham was born in Toronto, Ontario. (Photos: PR)8 of 22
9. Terri Seymour was born in England and is the American Idol correspondent for FOX 11 in LA. (PR Photos)9 of 22
10. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor was born in London to Nigerian parents and started acting on stage as a teenager. (Photos: PR)10 of 22
11. Actor Wentworth Miller was born in England and is the lean, hunky star of TV's Prison Break. (Photos: PR)11 of 22
12. London born Estelle is an English Grammy Award winning R&B singer & songwriter, rapper and record producer. (Photos: PR)12 of 22
13. Downtown Julie Brown, born in Great Britain is an actress and former MTV VJ. She currently resides in LA. (PR Photos)13 of 22
14. Wyclef was born in Haiti.14 of 22
15. Naomi Campbell is a British model and was one of six models of her generation declared "supermodels" by the fashion world.15 of 22
16. Tamia was born in Windsor, Ontario.16 of 22
17. Taio Cruz is an English singer-songwriter, record producer, occasional rapper, and entrepreneur. (PR Photos)17 of 22
18. Actress Thandie Newton is a British actress who has found fame on both sides of the pond. (Photos: PR)18 of 22
19. Award winning actor and theatre director Delroy Lindo has also found fame on both sides of the pond. (PR Photos)19 of 22
20. Supermodel Iman was born in Somalia, attended University of Nairobi where a photographer discovered her. (PR Photos)20 of 22
21. Djimon Hounsou is a Beninese actor and model and has been nominated for two Academy Awards. (PR Photos)21 of 22
22. Naomie Melanie Harris is an screen actress in both England and the United States. (Photo: AP)22 of 22
Idris Elba’s Fiancee Sabrina Dhowre Slays In White Bikini was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
16 thoughts on “Idris Elba’s Fiancee Sabrina Dhowre Slays In White Bikini”
He did choose a sistah, I give him accolades for that. I wish she would have chosen a better bathing suit but who cares what think.
If he likes it, I love it.
As MJ would say keep it in the closet
Idris has himself a real and natural Black woman. I applaud him for that. At least he chose a Black woman; unlike so many “brothas” who are financially well off, feel that their status is only credible by marrying a White woman! Yes she is slaying it, and she is a beautiful woman. Idris you made a very, very good choice for your future wife! Good luck and congratulations!!
The man has a beautiful Black Woman, and all some can do is complaint…She is naturally Beautiful you jerks no botox! These commentators are so use to fake that they don’t know what Natural looks like. Idris keep doing your thing…Beautiful couple!!!!!
Ummm…I got nothing.
Beautiful couple! Black Love on Display!!!
That is a real woman- not a plastic filled barbie doll !!! lovely couple
She look stink, not slaying it at all
I agree, she looks so nasty. She doesn’t work, why not work out. GROSS!!!
Oh hell to the NAW. Get yourself a fine European woman
That shyt is pure nasty. Look like a bucket of cottage cheese
Damnnnn: Thick as a mug.
Let’s give Edris credit for choosing a real Black woman who probably has a great personality to match her smile and not getting caught up in Hollywood’s image of what an A-lister like him should look for in a mate. And lets give her credit for her Black Girl Magic confidence and being able to hold her own next to his sexy chocolate ass! There is still hope for us real Black women.
If that’s slaying, then I got it going on!🤪
Sorry but she’s not slaying.
EWWL…That’s just nasty.