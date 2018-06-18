CLOSE
Idris Elba’s Fiancee Sabrina Dhowre Slays In White Bikini

Round of applause for natural curves.

Stella McCartney New Global Flagship Store Opening

Actor and British heartthrob Idris Elba and his gorgeous fiancee Sabrina Dhowre have been spotted at all of Hollywood’s high society events looking fab and so in love. From the Royal Wedding to red carpet appearance, the couple has quickly become America’s new #BlackLoveGoals.

While the pair travels a lot together, their latest stint to the Spanish party island of Ibiza has everyone talking.

The pair was spotted boo’d up on the beach, and Dhowre’s curve-hugging white one-piece showed off all her beautiful curves. In an age of social media editing and photo-shopping, seeing a Black woman in her natural glory is so refreshing and rare.

 

Idris is clearly loving every inch of his woman!

Idris Elba’s Fiancee Sabrina Dhowre Slays In White Bikini was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

16 thoughts on “Idris Elba’s Fiancee Sabrina Dhowre Slays In White Bikini

  1. Keepdoingyou on said:

    He did choose a sistah, I give him accolades for that. I wish she would have chosen a better bathing suit but who cares what think.
    If he likes it, I love it.

    Reply
  3. rubyjohns on said:

    Idris has himself a real and natural Black woman. I applaud him for that. At least he chose a Black woman; unlike so many “brothas” who are financially well off, feel that their status is only credible by marrying a White woman! Yes she is slaying it, and she is a beautiful woman. Idris you made a very, very good choice for your future wife! Good luck and congratulations!!

    Reply
  4. Annette R. Stephens on said:

    The man has a beautiful Black Woman, and all some can do is complaint…She is naturally Beautiful you jerks no botox! These commentators are so use to fake that they don’t know what Natural looks like. Idris keep doing your thing…Beautiful couple!!!!!

    Reply
  12. Steffanie on said:

    Let’s give Edris credit for choosing a real Black woman who probably has a great personality to match her smile and not getting caught up in Hollywood’s image of what an A-lister like him should look for in a mate. And lets give her credit for her Black Girl Magic confidence and being able to hold her own next to his sexy chocolate ass! There is still hope for us real Black women.

    Reply

