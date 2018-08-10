Amber Rose Calls Out Double Standard In Rape Culture

Amber Rose took to social media to pose a question about how rape culture develops and asks her followers opinion regarding the subject.

Rose posted a photo that reads, “If 50 men call one woman a ‘hoe,’ you’ll believe it, but if 50 women call one man a rapist, you find it questionable?”

She included a lengthy caption that read:

“Let’s think about this…. Imagine being raped by everyone’s father figure, by a man that everyone loves, a man that is perceived as being wholesome, that has a hit television show, power, money, a man that is capable of having consensual sex with women but chose to drug you and rape you only to have power and control over you. Not to mention there are plenty of rapist that have none of those things but they just choose to threaten your life if you say anything. Let’s not forget your family telling you to not say anything because it will jeopardize your job, your children and your livelihood. You will be famous for being “the girl that allegedly got raped by that famous guy” and who the fuck wants that kind of fame? But the real question is if you were in that situation who would you call? 911? Go to your local police department? Who would believe you? There are so many women that go through this every single day. This is why we need to stick together and know that we have a voice and we can make a change. #arsw18#amberroseslutwalk”

One user commented on Rose’s post giving their two cents, “It depends! If the person accused is famous then yea I gotta question it. People do anything an I mean ANYTHING for money these days.”

In response to his comment, Rose broke down her position by explaining, “Let’s say my lawyer tells me that I have no way of winning this because no one believes me (but I was actually raped) I’m $100,000 in debt form paying my lawyer, I work a 9-to-5 and I have children. Do I get reimbursed to take care of my family and bow out gracefully? Or do I continue to fight the case that I will not against a rich and powerful man? Priorities.”

Rose’s SlutWalk will be held October 6 in Los Angeles.

See the post below:

