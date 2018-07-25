CLOSE
Amber Rose Launches App To Assist Female Entrepreneurs

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Amber Rose launched a free app July 23 that is designed to empower women and help them fulfill their goals.

“I wanted it to be very personal so it’s going to be full of content you can’t find on any of my other platforms,” Rose said of the app, called Amber Rose Official. “I also know how amazing my fans are, so this gives me the opportunity to show them I see and hear them. I want to give back and build a tight-knit community in which they can all feel empowered to be themselves with the support of other members of the amazing Amber Rose community.”

Rose said she will also use the app to fuel fans’ business endeavors, pay rent for those struggling financially and assist with tuition costs — with money out of her own pocket.

“Amber will be funding these projects on her own as she wants to support the individuals who have been supporting her along the way,” the rep told Page Six.

The app, made by Escapex, is using special technology to identify Rose’s biggest fans, which will help determine who will receive her contributions.

As one of her first projects, she’ll treat three of her biggest fans to fly to and attend her October SlutWalk in Downtown Los Angeles.

 

