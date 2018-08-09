Top Of The Morning: ‘The Devil Is Sitting On The Sidewalk Drinking A Slurpee’

Originals
| 08.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It seems like the whole country is hot! It’s hot in Dallas, its hot in Miami, and its hot in L.A.! Maybe that’s why Sherri has on her, “lady of the night,” outfit. She decided to try to get cute for Kym but she might have over done it. Her romper is so short Kym, “could give her a pap smear right now.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

IYMI , Kym Whitley , Sherri Shepherd , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
17 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close