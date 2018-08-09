Top Of The Morning: ‘The Devil Is Sitting On The Sidewalk Drinking A Slurpee’

It seems like the whole country is hot! It’s hot in Dallas, its hot in Miami, and its hot in L.A.! Maybe that’s why Sherri has on her, “lady of the night,” outfit. She decided to try to get cute for Kym but she might have over done it. Her romper is so short Kym, “could give her a pap smear right now.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Stevie Wonder Visits ‘Dancing With The Stars’
- Man Tried To Take Driving Test In A Car Containing Drugs, 15K, And Guns
- Oprah Is Movin’ & Groovin’ To Young Thug’s ‘Havana’ Verse
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: