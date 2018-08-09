Morning Minute: ‘She’s Got Recordings’

| 08.09.18
Chris Paul has a song for everything! This time he sings about, former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman. She  admitted to secretly recording Trump and played the recordings for others. Why does everyone feel the need to record him? “And you thought she was your friend,” poor Donald, he can’t trust anyone. But, it comes with the territory when you can’t be trusted yourself.

