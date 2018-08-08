CLOSE
Omarosa Has Tapes On Donald Trump, Too!

The reality star allegedly "secretly" recorded the president.

Omarosa Manigault Newman is about to release her book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House and she is doing everything to drum up press. Reportedly, she is now playing “secret” audio she recorded of herself and President Donald Trump.

Reportedly, Omarosa recorded conversations with Trump and played the audio for a reporter at The Daily Beast. The tapes have been described as “anodyne, everyday chatter, but said they did appear to feature Trump’s voice, either over the phone or in-person.”

Nonetheless, Omarosa did a pull a Michael Cohen on Trump, his personal lawyer who also recorded 45.

Her publisher has described the book as an “explosive, jaw-dropping account” and that her relationship with Trump “has come to a decisive and definitive end, and Omarosa is finally ready to share her side of the story.”

