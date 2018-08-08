Top Of The Morning: Gun Toting Granny

08.08.18
It’s been said that heat makes people do crazy things. If this story out of Houston doesn’t prove that, what will? A 38-year-old man decided to go for a bike ride, naked. It’s so hot that wanting to take all of your clothes off is understandable. But why actually do it? And the part of this story that we really don’t understand, is why he got off of his bike and walked up to the door of a 68-year-old woman. When the woman saw that not only was the man nude, but he was pleasuring himself, she shot him in the chest. He is now in the hospital.

