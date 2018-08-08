Gun Toting Grandma Shoots Naked Man In Houston

According to ABC 13, a man who was allegedly pleasuring himself was shot in the chest when he tried to break into an elderly woman’s home in Houston.

Granny Jean, 68, told ABC 13 the drama started when a nude man showed up at her house late Tuesday afternoon, and he was riding a bike.

“Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing, and he ran up and I told him to get away from my door, or I will shoot him,” Jean told ABC 13.

The man didn’t back down she said; and that’s when she grabbed her pistol.

“And he kept coming and reached for my door after it was locked, so I shot through the door,” Jean said.

Police say the 38 year-old man had to have surgery but he’s expected to be okay. The suspect is no stranger to police. According to police, the man was arrested last week for running around naked. He was out on bond but found himself at the wrong house on Tuesday, reports ABC 13 .

