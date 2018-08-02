CLOSE
Houston
Fly Away: Fly Out To These Cities From Houston For As Low As $81

Fly away to these locations for under $200 round trip

Summer is almost over and if you want to escape 100-degree days in Houston (because they’re coming back), you may want to interest yourself in these flights as low as $81 from Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to places such as Las Vegas (LAS), Atlanta (ATL), Denver, Philadelphia and more.

Using the Kayak exploration tool and picking select dates depending on what dates you select and not including tax and other fees, you could get jet away for under $200.

Other locales you can fly to for under $200? Try Monterrey, Mexico, for $181 and Orlando for $102.

