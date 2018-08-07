Huggy Lowdown Thank You Obama

He’s a few days late, but Huggy can’t remember if he wished the president a happy birthday. He sends a heart felt message to president Obama thanking him for, “making America great for eight,” and “getting it done despite the republicans hate,” and “for being a cool black cat and not an orange snake.”
