Huggy Lowdown Thank You Obama

| 08.07.18
He’s a few days late, but Huggy can’t remember if he wished the president a happy birthday. He sends a heart felt message to president Obama thanking him for, “making America great for eight,” and “getting it done despite the republicans hate,” and “for being a cool black cat and not an orange snake.”

