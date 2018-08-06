Huggy Lowdown: Do It On Live TV Melania

Originals
| 08.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

While some think Melania Trump may be trying to get out out of her marriage, Huggy isn’t buying it. If she wants us to believe that she doesn’t agree with her husband she needs to come harder than just tweeting and watching CNN. What if she took over the next press conference, “wearing a Kaepernick jersey and some bron-brons,” and divorced him on live TV? Now that would be a sight to see!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

divorce , Donald Trump , Huggy Lowdown , Melania Trump

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Huggy Lowdown: Do It On Live TV Melania

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close