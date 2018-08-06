Huggy Lowdown: Do It On Live TV Melania

While some think Melania Trump may be trying to get out out of her marriage, Huggy isn’t buying it. If she wants us to believe that she doesn’t agree with her husband she needs to come harder than just tweeting and watching CNN. What if she took over the next press conference, “wearing a Kaepernick jersey and some bron-brons,” and divorced him on live TV? Now that would be a sight to see!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: