Ciara Gets Viral Response With #LevelUpChallenge

Jennifer Hudson, Missy Elliott, Serena Williams, Janelle Monae and more have participated in Ciara’s social media challenge to promote her new single “Level Up.”

The R&B star introduced the “Level Up Challenge,” which asks fans to bless the track with their own choreography, and to share three ways in which they want to “level up” or better themselves.

Ciara kicked it off with a tweeted video for #MotivationalMonday on July 23, listing the three things she hopes to achieve and encouraging fans to do the same.

#LevelUp Season baby! My 3 ways I plan to Level Up this year! Tell me your 1-3 ways you plan to Level Up! #MotivationalMonday pic.twitter.com/heaXjk3X7J — Ciara (@ciara) July 23, 2018

Fans and celebrities alike including Macklemore, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Pratt …and of course, her husband Russell Wilson, have all shared what and how they plan on “leveling up.”

