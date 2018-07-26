Ciara Gets Viral Response With #LevelUpChallenge

Jennifer Hudson, Missy Elliott, Serena Williams, Janelle Monae and more have participated in Ciara’s social media challenge to promote her new single “Level Up.”
The R&B star introduced the “Level Up Challenge,” which asks fans to bless the track with their own choreography, and to share three ways in which they want to “level up” or better themselves.
Ciara kicked it off with a tweeted video for #MotivationalMonday on July 23, listing the three things she hopes to achieve and encouraging fans to do the same.
#LevelUp Season baby! My 3 ways I plan to Level Up this year! Tell me your 1-3 ways you plan to Level Up! #MotivationalMonday pic.twitter.com/heaXjk3X7J
— Ciara (@ciara) July 23, 2018
Fans and celebrities alike including Macklemore, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Pratt …and of course, her husband Russell Wilson, have all shared what and how they plan on “leveling up.”
Ma’ said to #LevelUp so here’s my 3 ways I’m gunna #LevelUp this year! It’s a Movement! @Ciara pic.twitter.com/6b725un7eE
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 23, 2018
My ❤️ can’t take it watching this proud Father @KennyClutch_ dancing doing the #LevelUpChallenge because his baby’s numbers were up. God is so good! We’re dancing for you too angel! Let’s #LevelUp against Cancer together! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/lPutOTgfQ0
— Ciara (@ciara) July 22, 2018
Here’s how my Friends @serenawilliams, @macklemore, @JanelleMonae, @lala, @KELLYROWLAND, @tim_armstrong, and @shapewithangela plan to #LevelUp! See their more of their plans on @TraceMe_App! Share yours too! #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/GYkPDxoCGd
— Ciara (@ciara) July 23, 2018
More of my Friends @prattprattpratt, @IAMJHUD, @kelly_clarkson, and @MissyElliott share how they plan to #LevelUp! See more on @TraceMe_App! Share yours too! #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/GXxwNbRTi6
— Ciara (@ciara) July 23, 2018
So Many Ways To #LevelUp. 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/VJ0oSrMuNc
— Ciara (@ciara) July 24, 2018
How would you like to #LevelUp this year?
