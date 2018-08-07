CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Black Women Cover Major Fall Fashion Magazines

Leave a comment

 

This fall is looking like its going to be super Black! Almost every fall fashion magazine cover has a Black face on it.

We aren’t even halfway through August and we’ve seen nine major fashion magazine covers featuring black talent, including Vogue, British Vogue, W, British and Canadian Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and Glamour.

Beyonce took our breath away with her Vogue cover and feature and now Zendaya and Lupita Nyong’o were revealed as the covers of Marie Claire and Porter magazine, respectively! Is this the season of Black girl magic or what?

Here are the covers that we have seen so far!

 

 

 

Me and Saphir's September @elleuk cover story, forever grateful

A post shared by @ slickwoods on

 

OMG ~ so excited to be the september 2018 @ellecanada cover girl! link in bio —— “Everybody has different choices, but my desire is to have the life that I’ve lived, all that I’ve done to learn the things that I’ve learned, all the hard lessons I need to own beaming through me and out of my face and out of my body. The history of what I come from—my heartbreaks and my joys—all of it is living in my face. All of those things have made me the woman I am.” —— wearing a @prabalgurung sweater & @simonmillerusa earrings photographer: @ninomunoz  editor-in-chief: @vanessacraft art director: @jedtallo stylist: @elainejyll hair: @larryjarahsims makeup: @lisastoreymakeup nails: @nailbaby_maho #ELLECanadaxTracee

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

 

 

Cover #2 @wmag 💕 Me Screaming “God loves you, I see you” 😏

A post shared by letitiawright (@letitiawright) on

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

My babies 💕 @harpersbazaarus

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

 

Black Girl Magic: 15 T-Shirts That Celebrate Womanhood
11 photos

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos

 

Beyonce , fall fashion , Letitia Wright , Lupita Nyong , Nicole Richie , North West , Rihanna , Slick Woods , Tiffany Haddish , Tracee Eliss Ross , Zendaya

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close