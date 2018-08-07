Black Women Cover Major Fall Fashion Magazines

This fall is looking like its going to be super Black! Almost every fall fashion magazine cover has a Black face on it.
We aren’t even halfway through August and we’ve seen nine major fashion magazine covers featuring black talent, including Vogue, British Vogue, W, British and Canadian Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and Glamour.
Beyonce took our breath away with her Vogue cover and feature and now Zendaya and Lupita Nyong’o were revealed as the covers of Marie Claire and Porter magazine, respectively! Is this the season of Black girl magic or what?
Here are the covers that we have seen so far!
September issue of @britishvogue, styled by @edward_enninful and shot by @nick_knight, on newsstands Friday August 3. Wearing a @prada dress and gloves @savagexfenty lace body. Hair by @yusefhairnyc, make-up by @isamayaffrench using @fentybeauty, floral artistry by @azumamakoto, nails by @jennynails and set design by @tomotattle
OMG ~ so excited to be the september 2018 @ellecanada cover girl! link in bio —— “Everybody has different choices, but my desire is to have the life that I’ve lived, all that I’ve done to learn the things that I’ve learned, all the hard lessons I need to own beaming through me and out of my face and out of my body. The history of what I come from—my heartbreaks and my joys—all of it is living in my face. All of those things have made me the woman I am.” —— wearing a @prabalgurung sweater & @simonmillerusa earrings photographer: @ninomunoz editor-in-chief: @vanessacraft art director: @jedtallo stylist: @elainejyll hair: @larryjarahsims makeup: @lisastoreymakeup nails: @nailbaby_maho #ELLECanadaxTracee
“I was low on the totem pole. Now I’m number, like, three on the call sheet. It’s a whole other ballpark.” 👑 On the cover of our September issue, Hollywood's most unfiltered star, @TiffanyHaddish, has words for everyone—including those who-bit-Beyoncé conspiracy theorists. Read her full interview at the #linkinbio. PHOTO BY @billykiddstudio STYLED BY @luxurylaw MAKEUP BY @makeupbydionne
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!